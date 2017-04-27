EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1925053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See a time lapse of construction on the new Kosciuszko Bridge span

The first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge will officially open to traffic with a colorful light show set to music Thursday night.A party next to the bridge will show off the new span and its high-tech lighting system, starting Thursday at 7 p.m., with the first traffic set to cross at 11:30 p.m. The existing span is being replaced by two new bridges, one heading into Queens and the other heading into Brooklyn.The first phase of the bridge -- the first major bridge built in the city since the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge -- cost $555 million and will temporarily allow for three lanes of traffic in each direction.DOT time lapse video of construction:Ultimately, the span is expected to accommodate 180,000 cars per day. By comparison, the original bridge, opened in 1939, was built for only 10,000."I spent my childhood going back and forth across the bridge with our family," Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a dedication ceremony. "The first time I used my father use expletives was on this bridge."The second phase of the bridge will be ready in 2020, but the old bridge has to be imploded first. Some sections are scheduled to be demolished this summer.The new span will eventually offer a bike and pedestrian lane, as well as shoulders for emergencies, and will also be more viable for trucks, as the incline won't be as steep.The pronunciation of the name is still a sticking point, but Cuomo went with "koo-shoe-sko."For the evening ceremony, it will also be lit up to sync with the Empire State Building.It is striking as the first cable-stayed bridge in New York, as tall as the Statue of Liberty.Initially, traffic will go in both directions until the construction of the second span is complete.Motorists are advised that the New York State Department of Transportation will be shifting eastbound and westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) traffic onto the new Kosciuszko Bridge on Thursday night.In preparation for the traffic switch, motorists should expect lane closures in both directions on the BQE for the movement of concrete barriers to allow for traffic to be safely shifted onto the new bridge.