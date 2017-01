New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism

Police released new video and photos Tuesday in the search for a gang of vandals who damaged 28 businesses in the Bronx Sunday.They now believe a second vehicle was involved in the crime spree, which happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. and left the storefronts with shattered windows and employees and customers ducking for cover.Authorities say a dark-colored SUV was caught on surveillance camera at a Target location on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Throgs Neck section that was last seen traveling northbound on Lafayette Avenue. This is in addition to a white, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows that was spotted at another location on East Tremont Avenue.The suspects used the marbles as projectiles, possibly fired from a pellet gun, to damage 28 businesses along with a car and a bus."Crazy, it's crazy," deli worker Anaas Salha said. "The first time this has happened...(I could have) maybe got killed by this one. Not hit, killed. Glass, heavy-duty glass, got broken. Just imagine if someone got hit in the head. They'd be dead."The suspects struck at the following locations:- 815 Hutchinson River Parkway (Applebee's)- 815 Hutchinson River Parkway (Target)- East Tremont Avenue and Latting Street (MTA Bus)- 3007 East Tremont Avenue (East Tremont Diner)- 2460 East Tremont Avenue (Auto Zone)- 2702 East Tremont Avenue (Dunkin Donuts)- 2265 East Tremont Avenue (VIM)- 1282 Southern Boulevard (Kennedy Fried)- 950 Westchester Avenue (Food Fare)- 839 Westchester Avenue (McDonald's)- 436 Brook Avenue (Borinquen Supermarket)- 420 East 149th Street (Persona Eyebrow Threading)- 362 East 146th Street (La Tortilla Felix)- 226 East Fordham Road (Foot Locker)- 270 East Fordham Road (Modell's)- 2306 Grand Concourse (Barbershop)- 215 East Fordham Road (Chase Bank)- 257 East Fordham Road (Burger King)- 404 East Fordham Road (Walgreens)- 532 East Fordham Road (99 Cent Store)- 536 East Fordham Road (Deli)- 550 East Fordham Road (White Castle)- 574 East Fordham Road (Grocery)- Southern Boulevard and East 183rd Street (Parked Vehicle)- 555 Grand Concourse (Dunkin Donuts)- 1345 Castle Hill Avenue (Pioneer)- 1200 Castle Hill Avenue (Sabrosura Restaurant)- 1160 Castle Hill Avenue (Restaurant)No injuries were reported.Anyone with information in regards to these incidents are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).