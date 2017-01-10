New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism

THROGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) --Police released new video and photos Tuesday in the search for a gang of vandals who damaged 28 businesses in the Bronx Sunday.
They now believe a second vehicle was involved in the crime spree, which happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. and left the storefronts with shattered windows and employees and customers ducking for cover.
Authorities say a dark-colored SUV was caught on surveillance camera at a Target location on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Throgs Neck section that was last seen traveling northbound on Lafayette Avenue. This is in addition to a white, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows that was spotted at another location on East Tremont Avenue.
The suspects used the marbles as projectiles, possibly fired from a pellet gun, to damage 28 businesses along with a car and a bus.
"Crazy, it's crazy," deli worker Anaas Salha said. "The first time this has happened...(I could have) maybe got killed by this one. Not hit, killed. Glass, heavy-duty glass, got broken. Just imagine if someone got hit in the head. They'd be dead."
The suspects struck at the following locations:
- 815 Hutchinson River Parkway (Applebee's)
- 815 Hutchinson River Parkway (Target)
- East Tremont Avenue and Latting Street (MTA Bus)
- 3007 East Tremont Avenue (East Tremont Diner)
- 2460 East Tremont Avenue (Auto Zone)
- 2702 East Tremont Avenue (Dunkin Donuts)
- 2265 East Tremont Avenue (VIM)
- 1282 Southern Boulevard (Kennedy Fried)
- 950 Westchester Avenue (Food Fare)
- 839 Westchester Avenue (McDonald's)
- 436 Brook Avenue (Borinquen Supermarket)
- 420 East 149th Street (Persona Eyebrow Threading)
- 362 East 146th Street (La Tortilla Felix)
- 226 East Fordham Road (Foot Locker)
- 270 East Fordham Road (Modell's)
- 2306 Grand Concourse (Barbershop)
- 215 East Fordham Road (Chase Bank)
- 257 East Fordham Road (Burger King)
- 404 East Fordham Road (Walgreens)
- 532 East Fordham Road (99 Cent Store)
- 536 East Fordham Road (Deli)
- 550 East Fordham Road (White Castle)
- 574 East Fordham Road (Grocery)
- Southern Boulevard and East 183rd Street (Parked Vehicle)
- 555 Grand Concourse (Dunkin Donuts)
- 1345 Castle Hill Avenue (Pioneer)
- 1200 Castle Hill Avenue (Sabrosura Restaurant)
- 1160 Castle Hill Avenue (Restaurant)
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information in regards to these incidents are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).