New video released in deadly Queens hit and run

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --Police have released new video of a deadly hit and run in Queens that occurred just hours into the new year.
The video shows the red Ford Mustang that struck and killed 52-year-old Thomas Bradley just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens.
Authorities say the Mustang has damage to its front passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror.
Bradley was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation revealed that the Mustang was traveling eastbound on South Conduit Avenue when it struck Bradley, who was attempting to cross Conduit.
The vehicle fled the scene.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).