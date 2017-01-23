NEWS

New video shows Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in prison hours before extradition to U.S.
Video of El Chapo's extradition to U.S. (WABC)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New video released on Monday shows notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in a Mexican prison hours before he was extradited to the United States.

Guzman is first seen inside his cell as he's unwrapping a meal tray, followed by prison guards reportedly waking him up to tell him of his pending extradition.

He's then seen getting fingerprinted, cuffed, and finally being led out of the jail and into a waiting SUV.

El Chapo arrived in New York last Thursday night, followed by a federal court appearance in Brooklyn on Friday.

He will be tried on federal drug charges after he pleaded not guilty.
