NEWS

New York AG sues Charter over Spectrum internet speed claims

This April 1, 2015, file photo, shows a Charter Communications van in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ALBANY, New York --
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Charter Communications alleging the cable and internet provider failed to deliver on promised internet speeds and reliability.

Charter's subsidiary, Spectrum, was previously known as Time Warner Cable. The company has 2.5 million customers in New York state.

The lawsuit filed late Tuesday claims that since 2012 the company failed to address network problems that led to internet speeds that were up to 70 percent slower than the speeds advertised in the company's "premium" plan. Schneiderman's suit claims Wi-Fi speeds also were slower than promised, with some subscribers getting speeds more than 80 percent slower than promised

"The allegations in today's lawsuit confirm what millions of New Yorkers have long suspected - Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off," Schneiderman said Wednesday.

In a statement, Charter said it is "disappointed" Schneiderman chose to sue the company over promises made by Time Warner before the acquisition.

"Charter has already made substantial investments in the interest of upgrading the Time Warner Cable systems and delivering the best possible experience to customers," the company said.

Schneiderman's office alleges Charter "continues to underserve" customers by failing to take steps, including network upgrades and replacement of "deficient" customer modems and routers.
Related Topics:
newstime warnerattorney generallawsuit
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman to Remain in Custody
Official: Inmates take guards hostage at maximum-security prison
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Training Exercise at Air Force Base
More News
Top Stories
Official: Inmates take guards hostage at maximum-security prison
Boyfriend charged with killing woman, stuffing body in trunk
Doctor blocked from returning home sues President Trump
Exclusive: 2 subway derailments at same location a mystery
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Police: Man smuggled cocaine in tuna, corn cans to JFK Airport
Show More
Officer, firefighter rescue woman after fiery crash on LIE
School worker accused of selling drugs during lunch suspended
Trump's national security adviser puts Iran 'on notice'
GOP suspends rules to advance Trump noms; Tillerson confirmed
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos