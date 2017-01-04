New York City records fewest shootings ever in 2016

New York City recorded its fewest number of shootings last year and narrowly missed setting a record low for homicides.According to data released Wednesday, the city had 335 homicides in 2016. The city's record low was 333 in 2014.Police officials reported 998 shooting incidents in 2016.Overall crime was also at its lowest.Crime continues to drop even as police make fewer arrests for low-level infractions now handled through tickets. They've also reduced use of the stop-and-frisk technique.Police Commissioner James O'Neill says the numbers "are not by accident." He says they are the result of careful police strategies and increased work with communities.Modern record keeping began in the late 1990s with the creation of the department's crime-tracking data system.PBA President Patrick Lynch issued the following statement in regards to the crime stats report:"Any time Mayor de Blasio - or any of his immediate predecessors - have touted grand achievements in public safety, our flush economy, neighborhood revitalization, or record-breaking tourism, it is due to the dedication and professionalism of the women and men who actually do the work to keep our streets safe. For the past three decades, New York City officers have provided unparalleled police services at a below-market rate. As a result, our members have effectively subsidized the city budget by many billions of dollars. Now is the time to pay our police officers like professionals, so that they can continue to keep our streets safe, and raise their families in the same communities they protect."