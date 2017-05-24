Police in Newburgh are searching for a suspect wanted in the murder of a 61-year-old man on Wednesday morning.Wilfredo Mercado is wanted in the murder of Robert Munson.Police say Munson worked as a Youth Advocate Programs Advocate since 2014 and worked the overnight shift at a home on Grand Street.YAP offers transitional life skills training to homeless men, including some formerly incarcerated persons.Police say Munson was assaulted inside and died as a result of the assault.They added that Mr. Mercado should be considered extremely dangerous and if seen to use extreme caution.Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.