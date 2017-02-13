NEWS

Officials: Newly-adopted mastiff dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
An elderly woman from Queens was killed and her son with special needs was mauled by the dog she had recently adopted from the ASPCA.

Louise Herminda, 75, had planned to return the dog, a mastiff, Monday because it was too aggressive.

However, she was attacked by the mastiff in her 27th Street home near 38th Avenue in Long Island City just after midnight.

She was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital at around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Her 39-year-old son with autism was also attacked, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The dog is now back in the custody of the ASPCA.

