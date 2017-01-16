NEWS

Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead, 9 wounded

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico --
A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation.

The shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival.

The BPM Festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured.

The statement said the attack involved "a lone shooter."

BPM wrote that "the violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue."

The Blue Parrot is one of the venues at the 10-day festival in Playa del Carmen, a tourist destination that has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.
