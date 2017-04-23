A New Jersey police officer is facing sexual assault charges for his alleged actions involving two teenage girls.Authorities in Morris County announced the charges against 40-year-old Wilfredo Guzman, an officer with the Rockaway Township Police Department.According to county prosecutor Fredric Knapp and Rockaway Police Chief Martin McParland, Jr., the charges relate to actions Guzman is alleged to have engaged in with two minor females, one of whom was between the ages of 16-17 years-old, and another who was 15 years- old during the time in question.Guzman is accused of engaging in acts of sexual penetration with the two females on various dates in 2014 and 2015. He also allegedly provided both girls with alcohol and prescription medication.Guzman is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.He was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility.