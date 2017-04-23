NEWS

New Jersey police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teenage girls

Eyewitness News
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey police officer is facing sexual assault charges for his alleged actions involving two teenage girls.

Authorities in Morris County announced the charges against 40-year-old Wilfredo Guzman, an officer with the Rockaway Township Police Department.

According to county prosecutor Fredric Knapp and Rockaway Police Chief Martin McParland, Jr., the charges relate to actions Guzman is alleged to have engaged in with two minor females, one of whom was between the ages of 16-17 years-old, and another who was 15 years- old during the time in question.

Guzman is accused of engaging in acts of sexual penetration with the two females on various dates in 2014 and 2015. He also allegedly provided both girls with alcohol and prescription medication.

Guzman is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility.
Related Topics:
newsofficer chargednew jersey newssexual assaultHopatcong
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 1
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 2
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 3
Tiempo on April 23, 2017: Part 4
More News
Top Stories
Elderly couple fatally struck by alleged drunk driver on Long Island
Police hunt suspect in Bronx robberies, stabbing of livery driver
ABC News poll: 96 percent of Trump voters say they'd do it again
College student killed in bizarre accident during track meet
April the giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny NY zoo
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Pedestrian dead after being struck by cab on Upper East Side
Show More
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño potato chips
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Burglars break into Long Island home, rob teen at gunpoint
Schumer calls for boost in communication after Penn Station stampede
French Consulate on UES evacuated after false bomb threat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Snow photos from Eyewitness News viewers and others
More Photos