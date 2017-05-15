NEWS

Cliffside Park Police searching for church donation box thief

(Courtesy: Cliffside Park Police Detective Bureau)

Eyewitness News
CLIFFSIDE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are on the lookout for a thief who stole from a 100-year-old church not once, but twice.

Officials say the man they're looking for was seen at the Church of the Epiphany in Cliffside Park on May 10th when money from the donation boxes was stolen.

He was previously spotted at the church on April 14th when money was also disappeared from the donation boxes.

The suspect can be seen in pictures released by police on Monday.

Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call Cliffside Park Police at 201-945-3600.
Related Topics:
newschurchdonationsnew jerseyCliffside Park
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
MTA unveils 6-point plan to improve service
2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Triple shooting in Mount Hope, Bronx
More News
Top Stories
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Triple shooting in Mount Hope, Bronx
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
Report: Trump shared secret info about ISIS with Russians
Bishop Emeritus Thomas Daily of Brooklyn dies at age 89
MTA unveils 6-point plan to improve service
NYPD: Suspect in school fight hid razor blades in her hair; 3 hurt
Show More
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
Exclusive: Parents of victim in brutal East Harlem murder speak out
4 fraternity brothers plead guilty in the death of a Baruch college student
Recreational marijuana would be legal in NJ under new bill
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos