BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --A New Jersey school superintendent says one of his students has died as the result of a choking game.
The Home News Tribune reports Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian wrote parents that the student engaged in a game which is also known as "space monkey," "fainting game" or "flatliner."
Participants seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain.
The superintendent recommended that parents talk to their children and review the search history of their media devices.
The name and age of the student who died was not released.