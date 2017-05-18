NEWS

Bernards Township superintendent: Student dies in 'choking game'

(Shutterstock)

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A New Jersey school superintendent says one of his students has died as the result of a choking game.

The Home News Tribune reports Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian wrote parents that the student engaged in a game which is also known as "space monkey," "fainting game" or "flatliner."

Participants seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain.

The superintendent recommended that parents talk to their children and review the search history of their media devices.

The name and age of the student who died was not released.
Related Topics:
newsstudent dieschokingBernardsville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officer tased man 7 times, used choke hold in fatal chase
Roger Ailes, former chief executive at Fox News, dies
Police: Toddler locked in cage, newborn found alone in home
TSA adding additional agents ahead of busy summer travel season
Trump decries 'witch hunt' after special counsel appointed in Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Roger Ailes, former chief executive at Fox News, dies
79-year-old man killed when tree falls onto car
Chris Cornell, of Soundgarden and Audioslave, dies at 52
Footage shows Chris Cornell's last performance
Parents protest diocese over middle school closure in Queens
Parking nightmare? Number of parking permits near NYC schools shoots up
Police: Serial groper targeting women at Brooklyn 'Q' station
Show More
Tulsa officer found not guilty in fatal shooting
Trump insists no ties with Russia, campaign as counsel named
Gisele Bundchen: Tom Brady had a concussion last year
Podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in plot to murder wife
Man pours bleach on himself, runs around grocery store naked
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos