NJ Transit service disrupted after downed trees fall on wires

MORRIS PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) --Service has been restored on New Jersey Transit's Morris & Essex Line after a tree fell on overhead wires Monday morning in Morris Plains.
Service is still subject to up to 60 minute delays in both directions.
There is a second fallen tree in Bernardsville that has suspended the Gladstone Branch due to a downed catenary wire.
Cross honoring with New Jersey Transit buses and private carriers is in effect.
Downed trees and isolated power outages are expected throughout the area Monday with wind gusts that could exceed 50 mph.