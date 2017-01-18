NEWS

Shooting outside New Jersey Transit bus shatters window

No one was hit in a shooting near a New Jersey Transit bus Wednesday morning.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Shots were fired outside a New Jersey Transit bus Tuesday evening.

At least four shots were fired around 7 p.m., at Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue in Jersey City, part of the 87 Line, which runs between Jersey City and Hoboken.

At least one bus window was broken.

The driver's arm was cut by the broken glass, and was taken to area hospital.

According to the mayor's office, the bus driver was not targeted and was not hit with a bullet.

There were 25 customers on board at the time, but none of them was injured.

The Jersey City Police Department is investigating.
