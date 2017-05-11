No progress on 2nd day of police standoff in Trenton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1979591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch and listen to raw video from the Action Cam during the Trenton standoff as police and the suspect exchange gunfire overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

"Hey Ty, are you able to stand up now?" "Move toward the window."Law enforcement trying to get suspect to surrender.

Police and other officials said on Thursday there was no new progress on a standoff with a man in Trenton, New Jersey, following a confrontation with officers and a fatal shooting of a bystander on Wednesday.Authorities at a late morning news conference did not take any questions, as the standoff continued into a second day.The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese of Trenton.Police gunfire was heard early Thursday morning, and authorities were also heard speaking on bullhorns, trying to coax the suspect to surrender.It appears Reese may have suffered some kind of leg injury.In their communications, police have been telling Reese there are medics on the scene who could help treat his injury.The overnight developments came after a long day Wednesday, which saw police entering a home next to where Reese is barricaded.Police used a robot to deliver a phone in a bag to try and establish communication.Police say Reese has been responding to their efforts to contact him, but they wouldn't elaborate.The incident began around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Centre Street.That's where, police say, U.S. Marshals from the New York-New Jersey regional fugitive task force were trying to serve a warrant when Reese opened fire on them.Three Mercer County Sheriff's officers were hurt."Five gunshots, very loud. Woke me up right out of my bed," said resident Roseman Pilot. "I come right out and see a body laying on the ground, cops hiding behind cover. It was crazy."A bystander who was shot on the street was killed in the incident."As the officers were backing out of the house, under fire, the suspect continued to fire, during which time an individual outside the residence was struck by gunfire and is deceased," said Lt. Stephen Varn of Trenton Police.That victim was identified Thursday morning by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office as 56-year-old Robert Powell, Jr. of Lamberton Street in Trenton.Action News is told Powell was crawling on the ground for safety when he was fatally shot.The officers suffered just minor injuries, police said.Meanwhile, people who know the suspect have no explanation for Tyleeb Reese's actions. He was called "easy-going" and "a jokester.""Everybody in the neighborhood knows him. He's kind to everybody. He's real good, friendly," said Talaya Johnson."In my shop he used to come in and get his haircut since he was a little kid," said retired barber George David. "I am really surprised, he's not that kind of fellow."Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a number of police units and ambulances on the scene.A number of streets have been blocked off in the area and many residents have been evacuated."The kids can't go to school, people can't go to work, can't move their cars. It's just too much drama for me," said Carmelia Newson.For their part, residents tell Action News they are just hoping for a peaceful resolution to an event that has gone on far too long.Trenton officials say services are available for residents who have been displaced by the standoff at the senior center at 870 South Broad Street. You can also call 609-989-3837.