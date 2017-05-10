Not again! LIRR westbound service between Jamaica and Penn as well as Woodside and Penn on the Port Washington Branch is suspended due to a signal problem in one of the East River tunnels.NYC Transit will be cross-honoring tickets.NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer) Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and the 7 train at Woodside (61st). Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2/3 service into Penn Station.