NEWS

Signal problems causing suspensions on LIRR for evening commute

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Not again! LIRR westbound service between Jamaica and Penn as well as Woodside and Penn on the Port Washington Branch is suspended due to a signal problem in one of the East River tunnels.

NYC Transit will be cross-honoring tickets.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer) Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue) at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street and the 7 train at Woodside (61st). Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal and 2/3 service into Penn Station.

Stay with abc7NY for the latest updates.
Related Topics:
newslirrJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Street renamed for 'Uggie' in Newark as reward increased
Historians hear echoes of Watergate 'Saturday Night Massacre' in Comey's firing
ANALYSIS: In firing Comey, Trump creates Watergate-level crisis of confidence
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
More News
Top Stories
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Street renamed for 'Uggie' in Newark as reward increased
Show More
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Police: Pizzeria worker busted selling coke in parking lot
Rare, potentially-deadly tick-borne disease found in NY, NJ
2 kids missing after visit with father found safe; dad in custody
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos