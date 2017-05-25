TETERBORO AIRPORT

NTSB: Jet made late approach maneuver before deadly crash near Teterboro Airport in NJ

CARLSTADT, New Jersey --
A Learjet approaching New Jersey's Teterboro Airport made a later-than-usual turn toward the runway before it banked hard and crashed into an industrial area, killing the two crewmen aboard, federal investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report into the May 15 crash of the twin-engine Learjet 35, which was headed to Teterboro from Philadelphia International Airport.

Radar data indicated the aircraft did not start its right circling turn until it was less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the approach end of the runway, the NTSB said. Controllers said aircraft typically start that turn about four miles (6 kilometers) away, investigators said.

A "controller reported that he observed the airplane bank hard to the right and he could see the belly of the airplane with the wings almost perpendicular to the ground," the NTSB said. "The airplane then appeared to level out for just a second or two before the left wing dropped, showing the entire top of the airplane."

PHOTOS: Plane crash scene in Carlstadt, NJ

Other ground witnesses also reported that they observed the airplane in a right turn with the wings in a high angle of bank.

The jet crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings in Carlstadt, a quarter-mile (400 meters) from the runway. There were no passengers aboard and no one on the ground was injured.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the moment of impact and then a huge fireball.

The NTSB said at the time of the crash, the wind speed was 23 mph with gusts to nearly 35 mph.

The crash and fire consumed much of the airplane, but all components of the airplane were located amid the wreckage at the accident site, investigators said.

The cockpit voice recorder is being examined. The plane did not have, and was not required to have, a flight recorder.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashteterboro airport
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TETERBORO AIRPORT
Authorities release name of co-pilot killed in crash near Teterboro
Cockpit recorder recovered from scene of fiery plane crash in NJ
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Fiery plane crash in Carlstadt, New Jersey
More teterboro airport
NEWS
Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect
Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info
Trump has 'no comment' on alleged 'body-slamming' of reporter
8 arrests in bombing investigation are 'significant,' UK police say
More News
Top Stories
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Family: Student commits suicide after being called to dean's office
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
Lawyer accused of deportation threat to silence rape victim
Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Official
Show More
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
58-year-old home health care worker shot in stomach in Bronx
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Man accused of tampering with co-worker's drink
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos