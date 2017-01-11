NEWS

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing in Orange County

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Eyewitness News
NEW WINDSOR, New York (WABC) --
A helicopter carrying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and aides made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in Orange County on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the helicopter filled with fumes at 4:00 p.m. while carrying the governor and a few aides back to New York City.

Governor Cuomo had just delivered a state of the state address in Albany.

The pilot landed the helicopter at Stewart Airport without incident.

No one was injured.

A short time later, Gov. Cuomo posted this message on social media:
