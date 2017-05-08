JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --The New York State Senate is expected to vote Monday on a new bill targeting gangs.
It would lengthen the prison term for felonies committed during gang activity and create a gang-prevention curriculum in New York classrooms.
The legislation follows the recent crackdown on MS-13, the notorious gang blamed for a string of killings on Long Island.
Authorities believe the gang is responsible for over a dozen murders in recent months.
"A large portion of the MS-13 gang members are right now are here illegally and arrive in the country through the unaccompanied minor program which was really loosened up and formed under President Obama," said Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco.
The anti-gang bill is expected to pass in the State Senate.
Last week 3 members of MS-13 were arrested on attempted murder charges.