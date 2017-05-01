NYC Council will hear a new bill to crackdown on hit-and-run drivers

The New York City Council will meet on Tuesday to listen to new proposed legislation to catch hit and run drivers.Families of past victims will attend, including relatives of radio DJ Jinx Paul to whom the new legislation will be dedicated.The bills would create and Amber Alert system to enable witnesses to call police describing the hit and run vehicles. They would also establish a reward fund for information provided.A similar system is being used in Los Angeles.Nearly once a week someone is killed and seriously injured by a hit and run driver. 40,000 hit-and-run crashes happen every year in New York and 4,000 involve serious injury.Less than half the drivers are ever caught or prosecuted.Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodriguez will hold the hearing and press conference with Public Safety Chair Vanessa Gibson.