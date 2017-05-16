NEWS

Queens music academy owner accused of sex with young girls

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
The owner of a Queens music academy was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of having sex with underage girls.

Police searched the home and business of Oliver Sohngen, who operates the Long Island City Academy of Music on 23rd Street.

Authorities say Sohngen, who also used the names Helmuth Moss and Stephen Weierbach, arranged the meetings with the underage girls, though it is not yet known if he was also involved with students at the music academy.

According to the criminal complaint, between March and November of 2013, Sohngen exchanged explicit text messages and arranged to pay for sexual encounters with girls between the ages of 8 and 17. He also is accused having sexual contact with 15- and 17 year-old girls.

Prosecutors say the crimes were unraveled when Sohngen communicated via cell phone with an undercover police officer he believed was a young girl between November 2015 and January 2016. He allegedly wanted to meet her for sex.
Related Topics:
newschild sex assaultmusicLong Island CityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police chief shot in Orange Cty.; standoff continues at scene
Plane with 4 on board vanishes near Bahamas
Small plane carrying 4 New Yorkers goes missing in Bahamas
Federal judge extends halt on Trump travel ban
Russia dismisses explosive report about Trump sharing intel
More News
Top Stories
Police chief shot in Orange Cty.; standoff continues at scene
Small plane carrying 4 New Yorkers goes missing in Bahamas
Police: Man kills mom on Mother's Day, brings head to store
Teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
Public upset over veteran's visitation with no coffin
2 men arrested after dogs found starving
Investigators expected on scene after fiery plane crash in NJ
Show More
GWB Bus Terminal opens at long last
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
SUV crashes into barbershop in Bronx building
Trump claims 'absolute right' to share info with Russia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos