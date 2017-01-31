NEWS

Mayor, NYPD Commissioner to discuss plans for bullet-resistant windows on patrol cars

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Plans to put bullet-resistant windows on all NYPD patrol cars will be detailed at a Tuesday news conference.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill will discuss the window inserts.

The city plans to spend more than $10 million on the program, which comes after three New York City officers were murdered as they sat in their cars in the past two years.

Officers Wenjian Liu and his partner, Rafael Ramos, and Officer Brian Moore were all shot to death in their patrol cars.

De Blasio and O'Neill will also make an announcement about the construction of a state of the art firearms and tactics range, expected to cost $275 million.
Related Topics:
newsnypdpolice2 NYPD Officers KilledNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Church Members Say Priest's Alleged Murderer Should Be Spared Death
Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
Police Use Pepper Spray on Anti-Trump Protesters in Ohio
NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan Following Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured after fire burns through home in NJ
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over travel ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
Bronx man to appear in court to face charges after murder of his mother
Show More
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
Canada mosque shooting suspect known for far-right views
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos