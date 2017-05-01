NEWS

New York City's new ferry service launches from the Rockaways to Lower Manhattan

Yarleen Hernandez
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City's new ferry service is set to launch Monday morning, giving commuters in one part of Queens another option to get to and from work.

The first commuter ferry will take off from the new Rockaway route at 5:30 a.m. and then pick up more passengers at Sunset Park before arriving in Lower Manhattan before 6:30.

Riders from the Rockaways will be able to get to Manhattan in just about an hour.

Mayor De Blasio took the ceremonial first ride Sunday, traveling from the Rockaways to lower Manhattan.

The ferry will service Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Renovated ferries will also launch Monday on the existing East River route.

The city is making a $335 million bet that the service will attract millions of passengers traveling between Manhattan and waterfront neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx that are now a distant walk from overcrowded subways.

It is the first permanent ferry service for the Rockaways. There was a temporary ferry following Superstorm Sandy but that ended in 2014.

The mayor says this will be a lifeline for many.

"They've been isolated for a long time, literally decades, they haven't had enough opportunity, haven't had enough access to what the rest of the city has to offer," said de Blasio.

By June 1st, the city hopes to have the South Brooklyn route up and running, in August, Astoria and by next summer the Soundview and Lower East Side routes.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
