A 16-year-old girl was allegedly robbed and pushed onto the subway tracks by a large group of boys at a station in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn Sunday night.Police say the victim was accosted by between 10 and 15 male teens at the Utica Avenue station, which handles the 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains, just after 8 p.m.She was reportedly shoved onto the tracks, where two of the suspects jumped down and continued the attack.They then stole her hat, jacket, school ID and $20 in cash, according to investigators.The suspects then fled the scene.The victim was hospitalized with head injuries at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center but is expected to make a full recovery.