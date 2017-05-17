NEWS

NYPD: 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old sister groped on Brooklyn sidewalk

Candace McCowan reporting (NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man they said groped two young sisters in Brooklyn last Friday night.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., when a 6-year-girl and her 8-year-old sister were in front of an apartment building near Eighth Avenue and 50th Street in Sunset Park.

Authorities say the suspect walked up to them and touched the 6-year-old on her groin area and the 8-year on her buttocks while trying to remove their pants.

The girls started screaming, and the suspect ran away.
Police released surveillance video:
NYPD released surveillance video


The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, with a light complexion and a medium build. He is approximately 5-feet tall with black hair, and he was last seen wearing a red waist length coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
