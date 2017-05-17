EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2002824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYPD released surveillance video

Police are looking for a man they said groped two young sisters in Brooklyn last Friday night.The incident happened around 7 p.m., when a 6-year-girl and her 8-year-old sister were in front of an apartment building near Eighth Avenue and 50th Street in Sunset Park.Authorities say the suspect walked up to them and touched the 6-year-old on her groin area and the 8-year on her buttocks while trying to remove their pants.The girls started screaming, and the suspect ran away.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, with a light complexion and a medium build. He is approximately 5-feet tall with black hair, and he was last seen wearing a red waist length coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).