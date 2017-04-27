A customer in a Queens internet cafe was fatally stabbed by another patron after the two got into a heated argument, according to police.The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the K & D internet cafe on Union Street in Flushing.Authorities say 19-year-old Yangpu Fan was rushed by a friend to New York Hospital Center of Queens, where he was pronounced dead.Detectives found the 51-year-old suspect, a customer, still inside the cafe. They took him into custody, and charges are pending.A knife was also found at the restaurant.Detectives believe the two got into a dispute over hard drive space on the computers, which led to the attack.