NYPD: Queens internet cafe stabbing sparked by dispute over hard drive space

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
A customer in a Queens internet cafe was fatally stabbed by another patron after the two got into a heated argument, according to police.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the K & D internet cafe on Union Street in Flushing.

Authorities say 19-year-old Yangpu Fan was rushed by a friend to New York Hospital Center of Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives found the 51-year-old suspect, a customer, still inside the cafe. They took him into custody, and charges are pending.

A knife was also found at the restaurant.

Detectives believe the two got into a dispute over hard drive space on the computers, which led to the attack.
