A man in Queens was left shaken on Thursday after he was the victim of an alleged racial attack.Police say the 21-year-old victim, a college student from Pakistan, was near 165th Street and 81st Avenue in Hillside when a black van rolled up to him just after 4:30 p.m.That's when three masked men jumped out and threw the victim into the back of the van.Officials say the assailants made racist comments towards the victim while they punched him and took his wallet.The suspects then proceeded to drag the victim out of the opposite side of the van and left him in the middle of the street before speeding off.The 21-year-old victim wasn't seriously injured.