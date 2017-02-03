NEWS

NYPD: Man shadowboxing in Bronx elevator beats neighbor to death

(Shutterstock)

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A man is under arrest in the Bronx after a bizarre and deadly dispute between neighbors.

The incident happened inside an apartment building on East 156th Street in the Melrose section just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was shadowboxing inside an elevator when he suddenly attacked his neighbor, pulling him into a hallway and beating him to death with a blunt object.

The suspect fled but was caught several blocks away, and charges against the suspect are pending.

Darboe Bakary was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Detectives are looking into whether the two men, who are neighbors, had a prior dispute.
