HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have identified a person wanted for questioning in theattack on a German tourist last week in Manhattan.
The NYPD identified the person as 28-year-old Keon Robinson, who police say is a level 3 sex offender.
Robinson is known to frequent Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, investigators said. Detectives have been hunting him since identifying him as a person of interest Friday.
Robinson lives in Harlem, just blocks from the attack on the tourist early Thursday morning.
He served seven years behind bars for a 2006 robbery and sex assault, and was most recently released from prison in January.
Police say the 31-year-old woman was beaten and sexually assaulted while returning to her Airbnb rental on West 146th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 2:50 a.m.
The victim was repeatedly punched by the suspect, who took her purse, police said. After he knocked her to the ground, investigators say the suspect removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.
Police say Robinson is the person seen on surveillance video attacking the tourist.
The NYPD described the suspect as approximately 5'8" tall, 175 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
Police initially thought Robinson was connected to a similar attack on April 24 in the vicinity of West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, but they no longer believe it's the same suspect.
In that case, the suspect approached a 35-year-old woman from behind, simulated a gun and stole her handbag.
Authorities say he also struck her numerous times in the face, pulled her pants down and touched her groin area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).