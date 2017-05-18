NEWS

NYPD searching for suspect wanted in vicious Bronx stabbing

Surveillance video (WABC)

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD is on the lookout for an individual wanted in connection with a stabbing in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Newly released surveillance video shows the vicious stabbing as it happened in the Morrisania section just after 8 a.m.

Police say the suspect stabbed a 23-year-old man in front of a building on Prospect Avenue and then quickly fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition with stab wounds in his left shoulder, left hand and back.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.
