I am heartbroken by the horrific explosion in Manchester. As a precaution, state law enforcement will step up security and patrols. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 23, 2017

The NYPD says it is monitoring the events in Manchester, England and is stepping up security and patrols as a precaution in New York City.The NYPD released a statement about the additional security measures that New Yorkers may notice:The NYPD said it has been in contact with English authorities regarding the developments in Manchester.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted about the stepped up security measures:Police are making themselves more visible at landmark locations throughout the city.The NYPD response has been swift and impressive, as it always is, anytime there is an attack anywhere in the world.After 9/11, officials know they cannot afford to not respond. This city always has a bulls eye on its back from various terrorist groups.New Yorkers Eyewitness News spoke to said they were comforted by the sight of the extra police presence.Meantime, Long Island officials also said that they were increasing security and monitoring the situation.Nassau Police released a statement: