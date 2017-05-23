NEWS

NYPD stepping up patrols following explosion in Manchester, England

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the NYPD 's response to the Manchester attack.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD says it is monitoring the events in Manchester, England and is stepping up security and patrols as a precaution in New York City.


The NYPD released a statement about the additional security measures that New Yorkers may notice:
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have moved additional heavy weapons teams to high profile locations around the city. In addition to our heavy weapons teams, New Yorkers will also see vapor wake explosive detection dogs, highly trained counterterrorism officers, and random bag checks at transit locations, among other things."

The NYPD said it has been in contact with English authorities regarding the developments in Manchester.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted about the stepped up security measures:



Police are making themselves more visible at landmark locations throughout the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the story.


The NYPD response has been swift and impressive, as it always is, anytime there is an attack anywhere in the world.

After 9/11, officials know they cannot afford to not respond. This city always has a bulls eye on its back from various terrorist groups.

New Yorkers Eyewitness News spoke to said they were comforted by the sight of the extra police presence.

Meantime, Long Island officials also said that they were increasing security and monitoring the situation.

Nassau Police released a statement:
Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano and Acting Commissioner of Police Thomas C. Krumpter express their heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims and families of tonight's explosion at the Manchester Arena in England.
Although there are no known imminent threats to Nassau County, police are monitoring this explosion along with federal, state, and local authorities. The Nassau County Police Department is taking all steps necessary to ensure the safety of the public and its Police Officers. We will be intensifying patrols at all areas of larger public gatherings.

If you see something, say something. If you hear something, say something.

Immediate threats should be called into 911 and tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newsnypdbombingterror attackterrorismNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for bombing that killed 22 at Manchester concert
ISIS claims responsibility for bombing at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
What we know about deadly bombing in Manchester
More News
Top Stories
ISIS claims responsibility for bombing at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
Trump condemns 'evil losers' who carried out Manchester attack
'Everyone was just screaming': Chaos at Ariana Grande concert
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Trump solemnly remembers Holocaust victims at memorial in Jerusalem
Man run over and killed after climbing onto dump truck in Midtown
Suspect arrested in attempted rape at subway station
Show More
Police investigating after remains of foot found inside sneaker in NJ
Grandmother critically injured in beating on Lower East Side
1-year-old girl revived after overdosing on methadone
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
More News
Top Video
UK police: 19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena
Trump tests waters for achieving Middle East peace
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
More Video