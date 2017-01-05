NEWS

NYPD still intends to destroy immigrant ID records

NEW YORK --
A New York Police Department official is defending on the city's intention to destroy personal records of holders of its immigrant-friendly municipal ID cards.

John Miller, the deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, told a Staten Island courtroom Thursday the ID is not a terrorist tool.

Miller said few people have tried to obtain it fraudulently or use it to commit a crime during the two years since the ID has been issued.

The city wants to destroy the records due to concerns about President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to deport millions of people living in the U.S. illegally.

Two Republican lawmakers sued to stop the destruction. For now the courts have ordered the city to retain the records.

Another hearing on the matter is planned for next week.
