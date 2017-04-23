An NYPD detective is facing charges after a crash in Queens early Sunday hat left two people critically injured.The accident happened at 4 a.m. on the Van Wyck Expressway southbound at Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.The police officer was off-duty and rear-ended the back of a Honda with a driver and two passengers, police sources say.Two females are in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital. One male is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.The officer, 32-year-old Neville Smith, works out of the Detectives Bronx BureauHe is charged with vehicular assault, assault, DWI and refusal to take a breath test.The case is still under investigation.