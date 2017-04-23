NEWS

Off-duty NYPD detective arrested after accident in Queens leaves 2 critically hurt

Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
An NYPD detective is facing charges after a crash in Queens early Sunday hat left two people critically injured.

The accident happened at 4 a.m. on the Van Wyck Expressway southbound at Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

The police officer was off-duty and rear-ended the back of a Honda with a driver and two passengers, police sources say.

Two females are in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital. One male is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

The officer, 32-year-old Neville Smith, works out of the Detectives Bronx Bureau

He is charged with vehicular assault, assault, DWI and refusal to take a breath test.

The case is still under investigation.
