An NYPD officer is facing charges after a crash in Queens early Sunday that left two women critically injured.The accident happened at 4 a.m. on the Van Wyck Expressway southbound at Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.Investigators say 32-year-old Neville Smith, who was off-duty at the time, slammed into the rear of a Honda.Two women were taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. A man was also injured.Smith works out of the Detectives Bronx Bureau.He is charged with vehicular assault, assault, DWI and refusal to take a breath test.