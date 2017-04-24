NEWS

Off-duty NYPD officer charged with DWI after accident in Queens leaves 2 critically hurt

Eyewitness News
SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
An NYPD officer is facing charges after a crash in Queens early Sunday that left two women critically injured.

The accident happened at 4 a.m. on the Van Wyck Expressway southbound at Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Investigators say 32-year-old Neville Smith, who was off-duty at the time, slammed into the rear of a Honda.

Two women were taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. A man was also injured.

Smith works out of the Detectives Bronx Bureau.

He is charged with vehicular assault, assault, DWI and refusal to take a breath test.
Related Topics:
newsofficer chargeddwinypdcrashNew York CitySouth Ozone Park
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
What to expect for President Trump's last week of his first 100 days
ANALYSIS: How Trump accomplished so little yet so much in first 100 days
Far-right Le Pen, centrist Macron advance in French election
More News
Top Stories
Investigation underway into fire that killed 5 in Queens Village
Witnesses describe man's daring escape from deadly Queens fire
Police investigating death of 3-month-old boy in the Bronx
Jury deliberations set to begin in LI foster father sexual abuse trial
NJ community bidding farewell to 600-year-old oak tree
Woman charged in hit and run crash that killed man in Central Islip
Trump pushes border wall funding as budget deadline looms
Show More
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Obama to deliver first speech since presidency in Chicago
Woman claims Fitbit device exploded on her wrist
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos