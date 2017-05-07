NEWS

Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in the arm during daughter's party in Queens

Candace McCowan has the details from East Elmhurst.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
An off-duty NYPD officer is recovering at home after being stabbed during his daughter's communion party.

The stabbing occurred at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on 30th Avenue and 94th Street in East Elmhurst.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 43-year-old off-duty officer with a stab wound to the left arm.

Police say the officer confronted a stranger who was trying to get into the house when he was stabbed.

Officials took the suspect, who was also injured, into custody at the scene. Both were taken to Booth Memorial Hospital.

The alleged attacker is still in the hospital and in police custody.

Neighbors outside just want to know what led up to the stabbing.

"It's kind of unsettling," said Mika Tabanura.

Charges are pending, and the investigation continues.
