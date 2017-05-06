NEWS

Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in the arm in Queens

Candace McCowan
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
An off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed in the arm in Queens, officials say.

The stabbing occurred at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on 30th Avenue and 94th Street in East Elmhurst. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 43-year-old off-duty officer with a stab wound to the left arm.

Officials took a suspect, who was also injured, into custody at the scene. Both were taken to Booth Memorial Hospital.



Neighbors outside just want to know what led up to the stabbing.

"It's kind of unsettling," said Mika Tabanura.

Charges are pending, and the investigation continues.
