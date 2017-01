Tuesday, the disciplinary trial gets underway of an NYPD officer who shot an unarmed black teenager to death in the Bronx.Officer Richard Haste is facing departmental charges in the 2012 shooting of Ramarley Graham.The 18-year-old was killed inside a bathroom in his home in the Bronx after being chased inside by police.Haste said he believed Graham had a gun, but he was unarmed.Manslaughter charges against Haste were thrown out.