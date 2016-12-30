NEWS

Long Island officer jumps into moving car to rescue toddler; mom arrested

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A police officer on Long Island jumped into a woman's car Thursday after she failed to pull over for a traffic stop and he spotted a baby in the back of the vehicle.

Maria Lagatta, 37, of Farmingville, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger (Leandra's Law), and endangering the welfare of a child.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said Lagatta was driving east on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville when a highway patrol officer attempted a traffic stop.

Lagatta refused to pull over, according to Suffolk County Police. The officer pulled alongside the vehicle and saw a baby in the rear passenger seat.

The officer sped past Lagatta and parked on the right shoulder, then jumped into Lagatta's car through the passenger side window, police said. He was able to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Lagatta and her 22-month-old daughter were uninjured. The daughter was released to a family member.

Lagatta is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Dec. 30.
