Officer's car gets hooked onto stolen truck during police pursuit from NJ to NY

(Suffern Police Department)

SUFFERN, New York (WABC) --
A suspect is accused of stealing a flatbed truck and dragging a police vehicle from New Jersey across state lines into New York during a police pursuit.

It all began on Monday morning when Officers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, spotted a flatbed truck that had been reported stolen from Hackensack.

They attempted to stop it, but the truck fled on Route 17 northbound.

As the vehicle approached the New York State Thruway entrance in Suffern, in Rockland County, one of the East Rutherford police vehicles inadvertently became hooked onto the rear of the flatbed with the officer inside and was being dragged.

The pursuit continued on the Thruway and eventually the vehicle was stopped on Route 59 in Hillburn near the Suffern border.

The suspect was taken into custody and fortunately there were no injuries.

The Suffern Police Department assisted numerous agencies including the New York State Police, Ramapo Police and several New Jersey police departments.

