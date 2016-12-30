NEWS

Officers shoot suspect during domestic violence call in Paterson, NJ

(Photo/Ernie Mickens)

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a suspect during a domestic violence call in New Jersey Friday.

It happened on Martin Street near 21st Avenue in Paterson.

Officers responded to a call for a domestic incident involving a weapon, and ended up firing at least one shot at a suspect.

There's no word on the suspect's condition. No officers were hurt during the shooting.

