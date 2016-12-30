An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a suspect during a domestic violence call in New Jersey Friday.It happened on Martin Street near 21st Avenue in Paterson.Officers responded to a call for a domestic incident involving a weapon, and ended up firing at least one shot at a suspect.There's no word on the suspect's condition. No officers were hurt during the shooting.Eyewitness News is following this story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.