NEWS

Officials: Men dressed as 'furries' sexually abused boy in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pennsylvania's attorney general says a fifth man has been arrested in a child predator ring, but the investigation isn't done yet.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania --
Pennsylvania's attorney general says a fifth man has been arrested in a child predator ring, but the investigation isn't done yet.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced Kenneth Fenske has been charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a boy.

Jeffrey Harvey and David Parker were earlier charged with abusing the boy.

The ring sometimes held parties in which men would dress up as animals, nicknamed "furries."

"We need your help. We believe there are other victims, and we believe there's other information out there, and we would like to hear from you," said Shapiro.

Anyone with information can call the attorney general's tip line at 1-800-385-1044.
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultchild abusechild sex assault
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared
Trump to Announce Supreme Court Nominee Tuesday Night
Trump's Order Heightens Risk of Attacks in US, Homeland Security Expert Says
Activists Set for More Protests as Last of Airport Detainees Cleared
More News
Top Stories
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Calls for boycott of Starbucks over plans to hire 10,000 refugees
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'
Security tightened at NYC mosques after Quebec attack
Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared
Show More
4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers
Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday night
SUNY tells international students to hold off on travel after Trump ban
Newark man arrested for attacking bishop during mass honoring Roberto Clemente
Woman fatally struck by hit and run driver in Newark
More News
Top Video
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
More Video