Pennsylvania's attorney general says a fifth man has been arrested in a child predator ring, but the investigation isn't done yet.Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced Kenneth Fenske has been charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a boy.Jeffrey Harvey and David Parker were earlier charged with abusing the boy.The ring sometimes held parties in which men would dress up as animals, nicknamed "furries.""We need your help. We believe there are other victims, and we believe there's other information out there, and we would like to hear from you," said Shapiro.Anyone with information can call the attorney general's tip line at 1-800-385-1044.