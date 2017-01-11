  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump holds first news conference (11:00 a.m.)
Bronx leaders pushing for new public safety action
WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) --
The death of a woman shot by a stray bullet in the Bronx last week has sparked a push for increased violence prevention.

On Friday, Cindy Diaz, 48, was getting food for her sons at a McDonald's on Boston Road in the West Farms section, when someone opened fire, fatally wounding her.

Diaz had four sons. Her loved ones plan to fight for improved lighting, cameras, and police in the area so no other family has to experience such loss.

"It's a travesty that could have been prevented by simple measures," said Angel Rosario, the father of her children.

On Wednesday, local lawmakers announced new funding, safety improvements, and resources to help prevent violence.

Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda said, "We are working together with the police department."

Additional cameras will be installed throughout West Farms in the coming weeks and the city Department of Transportation is conducting a study on better lighting for the area, said New York City councilman Ritchie Torres.

"We have families here too, in these areas that are bad. We feel just like everybody does and all we ask for is our fair share of our cameras and our police," Rosario continued.

Crime Stoppers information and phone numbers also were distributed.

Police do not have anyone in custody in Diaz's murder, and on Monday, released surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
