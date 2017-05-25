A Brooklyn high school student was taken into custody after officials said he brought a gun to school with him Thursday.It happened at New Utrecht High School in the Bensonhurst.Authorities said the 17-year-old student brought a .380 caliber gun inside the school.School officials learned about the gun just after 12:15 p.m., and called the student to the office. There, the student turned the gun over to a school employee.It's not clear yet whether the gun was loaded, or why the student brought the gun to school with him.Charges are pending against the student.