Officials: Student brought gun to high school in Brooklyn

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A Brooklyn high school student was taken into custody after officials said he brought a gun to school with him Thursday.

It happened at New Utrecht High School in the Bensonhurst.

Authorities said the 17-year-old student brought a .380 caliber gun inside the school.

School officials learned about the gun just after 12:15 p.m., and called the student to the office. There, the student turned the gun over to a school employee.

It's not clear yet whether the gun was loaded, or why the student brought the gun to school with him.

Charges are pending against the student.
