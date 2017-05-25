BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) --A Brooklyn high school student was taken into custody after officials said he brought a loaded gun to school with him Thursday.
It happened at New Utrecht High School in the Bensonhurst.
Authorities said the 17-year-old student brought a .380 caliber gun inside the school.
School officials learned about the gun just after 12:15 p.m., and called the student to the office. There, the student turned the gun over to a school employee.
It's not clear yet why the student brought the gun to school with him.
Investigators said the 17-year-old was reportedly in a fight video that was recently posted on social media. Police sources said in that video you can see the student had a gun. That's why the teacher approached him, and once confronted he confessed he had a weapon.
Charges are pending against the student.
The Department of Education issued this statement:
"Safety always comes first and this item was swiftly and safely recovered by the NYPD. We are looking into this deeply troubling incident and are providing the school community with additional support."