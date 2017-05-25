A Brooklyn high school student was taken into custody after officials said he brought a loaded gun to school with him Thursday.It happened at New Utrecht High School in the Bensonhurst.Authorities said the 17-year-old student brought a .380 caliber gun inside the school.School officials learned about the gun just after 12:15 p.m., and called the student to the office. There, the student turned the gun over to a school employee.It's not clear yet why the student brought the gun to school with him.Investigators said the 17-year-old was reportedly in a fight video that was recently posted on social media. Police sources said in that video you can see the student had a gun. That's why the teacher approached him, and once confronted he confessed he had a weapon.Charges are pending against the student.The Department of Education issued this statement: