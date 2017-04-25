NEWS

Bill O'Reilly on podcast says he's surprised by Fox exit

This 2012 file photo shows former Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly at the Comedy Central "Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism Programs" in NYC. (AP Photo)

Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit from Fox News.

Five days after his firing amid sexual harassment allegations, O'Reilly aired an episode Monday of his personal website's "No Spin News" podcast.

In it, he defended himself and discussed his future online.

O'Reilly said he could only speak in general terms about losing his job as host of Fox's top-rated "The O'Reilly Factor." The show was replaced by "Tucker Carlson's Tonight," which was moving to the time slot Monday.

He said there's "much stuff" happening that he can't discuss. But he told his listeners that when the truth comes out, he thinks they will be shaken by it.

O'Reilly has denied the harassment allegations.
