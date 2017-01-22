NEWS

Out-of-control driver hits teen standing on Brooklyn sidewalk
Lucy Yang has the exclusive video from Greenpoint.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An out-of-control driver hit a teen in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, the Porsche jumped the sidewalk after it was on the wrong side of the double yellow lines by Greenpoint Avenue and Manhattan Ave. in Greenpoint.

The Porsche then sideswiped another car, before jumping the sidewalk, hitting a 14-year-old boy.

Fortunately, officials say the teen is expected to survive.

Police say the 39-year-old driver stayed at the scene, and was eventually arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

Authorities towed the white SUV after the accident.
