Pa. Attorney General announces criminal charges in Amtrak crash

PHILADELPHIA --Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian on Friday.
#BREAKING:PA AG Shapiro charges Bostian; 8 cts involuntary manslaughter, 1 ct risking catastrophe, numerous cts reckless endangerment pic.twitter.com/YI8sdp5d8D— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) May 12, 2017
The charges include 8 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment, which go beyond what was included in the private criminal complaint ordered by Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield.
You can access the full criminal complaint here: https://t.co/sJ0l8qCzlD— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) May 12, 2017
