Pa. Attorney General announces criminal charges in Amtrak crash

#BREAKING:PA AG Shapiro charges Bostian; 8 cts involuntary manslaughter, 1 ct risking catastrophe, numerous cts reckless endangerment pic.twitter.com/YI8sdp5d8D — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) May 12, 2017

You can access the full criminal complaint here: https://t.co/sJ0l8qCzlD — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) May 12, 2017

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian on Friday.The charges include 8 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment, which go beyond what was included in the private criminal complaint ordered by Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield.----------