Pa. Attorney General announces criminal charges in Amtrak crash

PHILADELPHIA --
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian on Friday.

The charges include 8 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment, which go beyond what was included in the private criminal complaint ordered by Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield.


