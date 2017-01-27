NEWS

Parents of teen who killed himself sue his former school in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A grieving family of a teenage boy who committed suicide is now suing the teen's school in Brooklyn, claiming officials ignored months of bullying.

The family of 13-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick filed suit against the Holy Angels Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge, its principal and the diocese.

Fitzpatrick hanged himself inside his family's home on Staten Island in August.

His parents say the school failed to enforce anti-bullying regulations and ignored their son's abuse.

"No child should be exempt from being protected in any law," said Daniel's mother Maureen Fitzpatrick. "I want to see legislation for this country. My son Danny suffered and now we're suffering because he chose to end his life from bullying."

School officials are not commenting on the lawsuit, which claims Daniel was the target of bullying for months by students and teachers.

Police later discovered a note after the suicide where Daniel had written three haunting words: 'I give up'.
Related Topics:
newssuicideteenteenagerteenagersbullyinganti-bullyingcatholic schoolBay RidgeNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US, Russian Officials: Trump and Putin to Speak by Phone on Saturday
Suspect shot after trying to hit officer with car in Newark, police say
President Trump's Executive Orders on Immigration Explained
Exodus of Senior State Dept. Staff in New Administration
More News
Top Stories
Suspect shot after trying to hit officer with car in Newark, police say
Bronx woman goes missing after leaving for doctor's appointment
Jersey City firefighters burglarized while saving man from burning home
Exclusive: Emotional father and son reunion after prison sentence commuted
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
Man allegedly assaults Muslim Delta employee at JFK
Hammer hits windshield of car on Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge
Show More
Elevated lead detected in drinking water in 21 NJ school districts
President Trump set to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May
New video of suspect wanted in Bronx subway push
Doomsday Clock Shows How Close We Are to Apocalypse
U.S.-Mexico rift over border wall deepens
More News
Photos
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
More Photos