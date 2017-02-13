NEWS

Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water park slide

Scott and Michele Schwab recalled the day son Caleb died as he rode the "Verruckt" (Schwab family)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas --
The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died on the world's tallest water slide at a Kansas water park say they're still grieving but are thankful for the condolences they've received from around the world.

In an interview Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab and his wife, Michele, recalled the day in August 2016 when Caleb died as he rode the "Verruckt" water slide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City.


They say Caleb was on the ride with his older brother when he was killed.

The Schwabs have reached an undisclosed settlement with the park's owners and Zebec, the manufacturer of the raft. "Verruckt" - German for "insane" - is now closed.
