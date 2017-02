Paris police: Soldier opens fire outside the Louvre Museum

Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated.The Paris police chief said the Louvre attacker wielded a machete and shouted 'Allahu akhbar'.The attacker was carrying 2 backpacks, but neither had explosives, police said.The Paris police press office said it has no other details other than that a soldier opened fire.He said the attacker launched himself at soldier who was slightly injured.The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.