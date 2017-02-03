NEWS

Paris police: Soldier opens fire outside the Louvre Museum

Police officers cordon off the area next to the Louvre museum in Paris Friday after police say a soldier opened fire outside the Louvre Museum. (Thibault Camus)

PARIS --
Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated.

The Paris police chief said the Louvre attacker wielded a machete and shouted 'Allahu akhbar'.

The attacker was carrying 2 backpacks, but neither had explosives, police said.

The Paris police press office said it has no other details other than that a soldier opened fire.

He said the attacker launched himself at soldier who was slightly injured.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

Stay with ABC7NY for more on this breaking story.
Related Topics:
newsshootingworld news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
11 Arrested After Protesting Conservative Speaker at NYU
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in Brooklyn court
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
What's at Stake for Berkeley After Trump Warns University Over Canceled Speech
More News
Top Stories
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in Brooklyn court
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
2 charged in murder of missing NJ teen; Body never found
Firefighters rescue 3 people from roof of burning home in New Rochelle
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, 2nd officer hurt in fiery crash
Columbia University making changes to mental health resources after student suicides
6 months after Howard Beach murder: Who killed Karina Vetrano?
Show More
Schwarzenegger offers to switch jobs after Trump's 'Apprentice' dig
3 injured after car strikes group of people Long Island
Police: Woman steals firefighter gear, tries to rob deli
Phil says more winter; SI Chuck says spring is coming
1 man killed in Newark shooting; suspect charged with murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos